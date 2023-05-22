Asia Announce Special Vinyl Release Of 'Phoenix'

(The Publicity Connection) Asia announce the release of Phoenix for the first time as a 2 vinyl LP set on 26th May. Phoenix was originally released in 2008 and was their first studio album with the original line-up in a quarter century.



In terms of sound this emotional, compelling comeback album sees Asia continue the very high standards from where they left off in 1985, as ever displaying suppleness when stretching out into multi-part suites while retaining a knack for big, arena pop hooks.



Their 1982 self-titled debut album reached number one in several countries, including 9 weeks topping the US charts, with lead single 'Heat Of The Moment' making the top 40 in over a dozen, including US #4.



This is the second of four critically acclaimed 'reunion' releases (2007-2012) featuring vocalist John Wetton ex of King Crimson, guitarist Steve Howe and keyboard player Geoff Downes from Yes and drummer Carl Palmer from Emerson, Lake & Palmer.



The sleeve comprise unique artwork by world famous rock music artist Roger Dean.



Tracklisting

Side A

1. Never Again

2. Nothing's Forever

3. Heroine

Side B

1. Sleeping Giant / No Way Back / Reprise

2. Alibis

3. I Will Remember You

Side C

1. Shadow Of A Doubt

2. Parallel Worlds / Vortex / Deya

3. Wish I'd Known All Along

Side D

1. Orchard Of Mines

2. Over And Over

3. An Extraordinary Life

