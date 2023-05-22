Asia Announce Special Vinyl Release Of 'Phoenix'

(The Publicity Connection) Asia announce the release of Phoenix for the first time as a 2 vinyl LP set on 26th May. Phoenix was originally released in 2008 and was their first studio album with the original line-up in a quarter century.
In terms of sound this emotional, compelling comeback album sees Asia continue the very high standards from where they left off in 1985, as ever displaying suppleness when stretching out into multi-part suites while retaining a knack for big, arena pop hooks.
Their 1982 self-titled debut album reached number one in several countries, including 9 weeks topping the US charts, with lead single 'Heat Of The Moment' making the top 40 in over a dozen, including US #4.
This is the second of four critically acclaimed 'reunion' releases (2007-2012) featuring vocalist John Wetton ex of King Crimson, guitarist Steve Howe and keyboard player Geoff Downes from Yes and drummer Carl Palmer from Emerson, Lake & Palmer.
The sleeve comprise unique artwork by world famous rock music artist Roger Dean.
Tracklisting
Side A
1. Never Again
2. Nothing's Forever
3. Heroine
Side B
1. Sleeping Giant / No Way Back / Reprise
2. Alibis
3. I Will Remember You
Side C
1. Shadow Of A Doubt
2. Parallel Worlds / Vortex / Deya
3. Wish I'd Known All Along
Side D
1. Orchard Of Mines
2. Over And Over
3. An Extraordinary Life
Asia Share Video From Upcoming 1983 Budokan Box Set
Asia In The Studio For 40th Anniversary
Asia Share 'Heat Of The Moment' From Bootlegs Box Set
Asia Releasing Box Set For 40th Anniversary
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer- Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road- Type O Negative AI Video- more
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer- Ghost Stream 'Phantomime'- Neal Schon Streams 'Journey Through Time' Album- more
Old Dominion Do Surprise Jam With Kenny Chesney- Alana Springsteen Shares 'chameleon' Visualizer- more
Post Malone 'Mourning' With New Single- Kelly Clarkson Shares Video For New Single 'favorite kind of high'- Maroon 5- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road
Van Halen In the Studio For 'OU812' Anniversary
Kreator Unleash 'Conquer and Destroy' Video
W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For North American 40th Anniversary Tour Leg
Fear Factory Announce European Tour
The Nocturnal Affair Release Video for Cover of Depeche Mode's 'It's No Good'
Type O Negative Reveal AI Generated 'Halloween In Heaven' Video
Asia Announce Special Vinyl Release Of 'Phoenix'