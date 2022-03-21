Asia Share Video From Upcoming 1983 Budokan Box Set

(TPC) Asia have shared a video of their performance of "Here Comes The Feeling" to celebrate the announcement that they will release Asia In Asia - Live At The Budokan, Tokyo, 1983, as a Deluxe box set containing: 2LP, 2xCD, 40 page 12" book, Blu-ray video, printed memorabilia and 'ASIA' pin badge, through BMG Records on 10th June 2022. Also available as a 2LP Gatefold, 1CD and Digital Formats.

ASIA, Geoff Downes (The Buggles & YES, keyboards & backing vocals), Steve Howe (YES, guitars & backing vocals) and Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake & Palmer, drums) with special guest Greg Lake (Emerson, Lake & Palmer, bass & lead vocals), visited Japan at the end of two years of touring to promote their phenomenally successful eponymous debut album (1982) and the follow-up Alpha (1983).

The second of three shows at the historic Budokan arena in Tokyo, on 6th December 1983, would make history as first live broadcast between Japan and MTV in America, an amazing achievement for its time. This performance has previously only been available on VHS. The concert featured some of ASIA's biggest and most memorable tracks including, Time Again, Only Time Will Tell, Sole Survivor, Wildest Dreams and the global hit single Heat Of The Moment.

Greg Lake stepped in, at short notice, following the sudden departure of ASIA's founder member John Wetton ahead of the Japanese dates. Despite a short period for Lake to learn the songs, and some changes to the arrangements to accommodate Lake's different vocal range, the Japanese shows were hailed a great success.

Carl Palmer was proud of his former ELP bandmate for performing exceptionally in the situation. "Greg Lake did a great job jumping into John's shoes. So many songs to sing, he did it so well. It was impressive."

Geoff Downes, too, was pleased with the event, especially given the massive undertaking. "It was a grand and sumptuous affair. The stage was the iconic 'A-frame' shape we had for the US tour. I think we pulled it off admirably in the end. There were some good people behind us: crew, lighting designers, cameramen and backing singers, it was quite a production."

"The show was an important global commitment," says Steve Howe, "so we had to rise to the occasion, which we did, with Greg's help. We couldn't have done it without him, for sure."

For Downes, the release stands as a testament to the band's resilience. "It deserves its place in the Asia catalogue. Aside from its musical strengths, it demonstrates the level of professionalism that we have always striven to bring to the ASIA name."

This newly packaged box set includes:

* Exclusive new artwork by Roger Dean

* Colour vinyl 2LP of original MTV Telecast concert audio, remixed 2022 from the master tapes, with two previously unreleased, post broadcast encore tracks

* 2 x audio CD:

* Live at The Budokan Arena, Tokyo, Japan, MTV satellite telecast concert (6 December 1983, USA time), remixed 2022 from the master tapes by Matt Wiggins and Rick Nelson

* Live at The Budokan Arena, Tokyo, Japan, previous night's show (6 December 1983, Japanese Time), remixed 2022 from the master tapes by Hiroki Furutani

* Audio-visual Blu-ray of restored original broadcast concert with 2022 remixed audio (Duration: 1hr 20 mins), plus restored original concert laserdisc featuring alternate camera angles (Duration: 1hr). 40 page, deluxe 12" book with rare and unseen band photos, memorabilia and extensive new sleeve notes new quotes from the original band members

* New, bespoke metal and enamel 'ASIA' logo pin badge

* Printed memorabilia:

* 2 x exclusive new Roger Dean artwork A3 posters

* 2 x reproduced live broadcast original concert tickets

* Replicated, matt laminated original AAA backstage pass

* Original concert VHS advert

* 3 x glossy 8" x 5" rare band photos

