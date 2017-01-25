Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Summer Tour

The band, spearheaded by former Allman Brothers Band star Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, will be kicking off the tour on July 1st in Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

Tedeschi had this to say about the outing, "It's been great to develop this tour into an annual event where we get a chance to hit the road and share the stage with fellow musicians we love and respect.

"Each year, we try to find bands that share our musical vision while bringing their own unique talents to this traveling circus."

Tedeschi Trucks Band Wheels of Soul Summer Tour Dates:

July 1 - Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 2 - Essex, VT, Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition

July 3 - Saratoga, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 5 - Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap

July 8 - Rochester, NY, Highland Bowl

July 9 - Simsbury, CT, Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center

July 12 - Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 14 - Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

July 15 - Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

July 16 - Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 19 - Indianapolis, IN, Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

July 21 - Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

July 22 - Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center

July 23 - Rochester, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 25 - Rogers, AR, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 27 - Albuquerque, NM, Sandia Casino

July 29 - Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre