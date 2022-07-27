Tedeschi Trucks Band Share I Am The Moon The Fall Short Film

(Division) The Tedeschi Trucks Band have shared the Alix Lambert directed companion film to their "I Am The Moon: Episode III. The Fall," ahead of the record's digital and CD release This Friday, July 29th, 2022.
"I Am The Moon: Episode III. The Fall," is the third record in their monumental four-album project, I Am The Moon. We were sent these details: Inspired by the 12th century poem about lovers Layla and Majnun, The Fall continues I Am The Moon's portrait of passion and despair, with band members Susan Tedeschi, Mike Mattison and Gabe Dixon taking the lead on songwriting. It opens with "the vivid hurt and explicit challenge of "Somehow," an easy-rolling groove that soon turns into full-blown soul power," explains noted music journalist David Fricke in his bio notes - with Tedeschi demanding "How many times will you walk away?/How many times is the price I pay too high?"
From there, the next chapter in this love-and madness story unfolds in American-music technicolor - from the hymn-like "None Above," (written by Mattison and Tedeschi) to Tedeschi's bluesy, determined "Yes We Will," and Dixon's "Gravity," a New-Orleans/R&B-flavored appraisal of love's grip and pull (co-written with Oliver Wood). Mattison's waltz-time ballad "Emmaline" offers a beautiful reflection on departed friends and loved ones (inspired in part by the loss of long-time keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who passed away in 2019), before the slow-dance poignant plea of "Take Me As I Am," the album's closer.
Watch the album-length companion film below:
