Novembers Doom Stream New Sogn 'Plague Bird', Announce Album

Recorded at Belle City Sound in Racine, WI, this album sees production from long-time Novembers Doom producer Chris Djuricic (Jungle Rot, Malevolence), and Mix Master metal legend Dan Swano (Opeth, Dissection, Katatonia). Check out the new song here

The album includes guest appearances from Ben Johnson on keyboards, Rhiannon Kuhr on backing vocals ("Ever After," "Miasma," "Zephyr"), Andrew Craighan (My Dying Bride) on guitar melody ("Waves In The Red Cloth"), Bernt Fjellestad (Susperia) on backing vocals ("Borderline"), and Dan Swanö on backing vocals ("Borderline").

Singer Paul Kuhr had this to say "For the first time in this band's existence, we have the same line-up on two consecutive albums. Without the need to focus on a new element, we could concentrate on the writing process more clearly, and the synergy between the group is apparent in the end result. I actually mean it when I say in my own humble opinion, I truly feel Novembers Doom have created our very best work to date.

"From the writing, to the captured performances, to the overall mix and sound of this album. Hamartia is a logical evolution from Bled White but adds some of the darker elements from The Pale Haunt Departure. It's a Novembers Doom album, through and through, and hopefully others will share my enthusiasm once they get a chance to hear it."