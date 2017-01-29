Ronnie James Dio Hologram To Make U.S. Debut This Week

The hologram of the legendary metal vocalist made its original debut during the Dio Disciples' performance at Wacken Open Air music festival in Germany last year.

The band, which features former Dio bandmates members Simon Wright, Craig Goldy and Scott Warren, as well as former Judas Priest frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens, will be performing with the hologram at the annual awards event this Thursday, February 2nd at The Novo in Los Angeles. Watch the Wacken performance here.