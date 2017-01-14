Poison Idea Announce They Have Broken Up (Week in Review)

The group was formed in Portland, Or in 1980 and originally broke up in 1993, only to regroup five years later but now it appears that they have officially called it a day.

They said in the social media post, "This is an official announcement. We've told our friends, talked with promoters, announced it at the last show, but I guess we have to do this to make it 'official'. Poison Idea is pulling the plug on the life support system that keeps the band side alive. Ya can't kill the spirit, but as of Jan. 1, 2017, Poison Idea is no longer a band." Read more - here.