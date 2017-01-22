Country Hall Of Famer Bobby Bare Inks Deal For 1st Album In Five Years (Week in Review)

Bare had the following to say about the new record deal, "I have greatly enjoyed recording new material along with some fan favorites from my career. I look forward to working with Hypermedia Nashville on the release of this new project and getting feedback from my fans."

Hypermedia Nashville President Max T. Barnes added, "We are excited to be working with the living legend, Bobby Bare. His songs continue to make us laugh and cry.

"Bare has a wicked smart song sense and we can't wait for the world to hear the new project we are currently working on." - .