Gorillaz Release 'Hallelujah Money' Video (Week in Review)

The song features English artist Benjamin Clementine, who is known for his operatic and jazz-influenced vocal stylings. In the video, Clementine stands in an elevator at Trump Tower.

As he rises to the top, increasingly disturbing images, like hooded KKK members and frightening clowns, flash behind him. Along with a link to the video, Gorillaz tweeted, "u need someone to look up to. Me. Here's a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. Now p— on! New stuff won't write itself." Watch the video - here.