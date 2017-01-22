The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour (Week in Review)

David and Howard Bellamy leave this week to criss-cross the globe and celebrate their 25th Anniversary of their own record label, Bellamy Brothers Records, which licenses products in more than 30 countries.

The duo's upcoming performance in Singapore also resulted in another licensing deal with EQ Music and Media for their 40 Years: The Album, a compilation of past hits and new songs that encompasses "Let Your Love Flow," "Redneck Girl" and "If I Said You Have a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)" and 20 new songs. - here.

Webster submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.