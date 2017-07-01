Ed Sheeran Denies Backing Track Accusations

In actuality, Sheeran was using a loop pedal, which allowed one guitar segment to repeat while he played another one and it's a process he has used for a long time, but apparently, not everyone knows that.

"Think it would have given a better atmosphere if Ed Sheeran had employed a band instead of a backing track?" one festivalgoer wrote on Twitter. Hours later, Sheeran clarified the situation on social media. "Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track," he wrote, before adding that he had a great night.