Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' We're An American Band

We originally did "We're An American Band" when we went to South Korea to play for our troops. We wanted to do something that would remind them of home. So, "We're An American Band" by the legendary Grand Funk Railroad was suggested.

We started learning it, and I immediately started reminiscing about my youth. The We're An American Band album was one of my first record purchases as a kid, and I played the song 1000's of times in my various cover bands. So the whole process of relearning it again was just a blast. We did it in Korea and it went over great, so we added it to our regular set as an encore. It's amazing to see all different people from around the world immediately "jump in" and start singing the choruses with us!!! It's a great feeling!!!

And another side reason for me is because I personally think it's a travesty a band like Grand Funk Railroad is NOT recognized for how truly great they were!!! I would LOVE to see them honored in the Rock and Roll hall of fame!!!! They earned it, deserve it, and I'm happy to do any little thing I can to get them closer to their place in history!!!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!