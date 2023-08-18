The Dead Daisies Deliver 'Best Of' Album

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies are proud to release their "BEST OF" Album laden with eighteen tracks from six of the bands' studio albums along with two previously unreleased songs. It is a marker in the bands' ten-year career which includes some of the collectives' favourites plus others that have become a staple part of every Daisies Touring Set List. The package also contains a collection of imagery from The Daisies vault, revisiting the line-ups, recording studios and some historic live performances.



The "BEST OF" Album release coincides with the Resurrected US & Canadian Tour. John Corabi is feeling great, happy to be back at the helm and excited to kick off the tour on August 22nd in Pennsylvania then it's up north across Canada and down the West Coast closing out the dates in Hollywood CA.



John's infectious and engaging stage persona will catapult you into a killer set of The Daisies "BEST OF" Rock with his bandmates Doug, Brian, David and new to the line-up, Michael Devin. Joining the guys as Special Guests are Harm & Ease in Canada and The Black Moods down the West Coast.



"Hey guys!!! I'm really excited to be back and jamming again with my buddies The Dead Daisies!! We have a new "Best Of" Album available anywhere you can buy a record and, our "Resurrected" Tour is gonna kick ASS!!! The guys are all fired up, and the songs sound amazing and, we're looking forward to turning things up loud, and bringing the "FUN CIRCUS" back to North America!!! See ya soon!" - John Corabi



In true Daisies fashion and with three members of the Whitesnake family in the band, The Dead Daisies are going to play "Slide It In" in their set as a 'tip of the hat' to the legendary David Coverdale and Whitesnake. Check out the video below.



So, let's Resurrect the live music scene and together we'll keep Rock alive!



TOUR DATES



AUGUST

22 - Mickey's Black Box Lititz PA

with special guests Stone Horses

23 - The Landis Theater Vineland NJ

with special guests The Age Of Stone

25 - El Mocambo Toronto ON

with special guests Harm & Ease from 25th>31st

26 - London Music Hall London ON

27 - The Hub Kitchener ON

29 - The Studio @ Firstontario Concert Hall Hamilton ON

30 - Theatre Fairmount Montreal QC

31 - The Brass Monkey Ottawa ON



SEPTEMBER

02 - Hollywood Theatre Vancouver BC

with special guests La Chinga & The Wild

04 - Alberta Rose Theatre Portland OR

with special guests The Black Moods 4th>10th

06 - Goldfields Trading Post Roseville CA

08 - Ramona Mainstage San Diego CA

09 - Count's Vamp'd Las Vegas NV

10 - The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles CA

