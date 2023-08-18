The Dead Daisies Deliver 'Best Of' Album

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies are proud to release their "BEST OF" Album laden with eighteen tracks from six of the bands' studio albums along with two previously unreleased songs. It is a marker in the bands' ten-year career which includes some of the collectives' favourites plus others that have become a staple part of every Daisies Touring Set List. The package also contains a collection of imagery from The Daisies vault, revisiting the line-ups, recording studios and some historic live performances.
The "BEST OF" Album release coincides with the Resurrected US & Canadian Tour. John Corabi is feeling great, happy to be back at the helm and excited to kick off the tour on August 22nd in Pennsylvania then it's up north across Canada and down the West Coast closing out the dates in Hollywood CA.
John's infectious and engaging stage persona will catapult you into a killer set of The Daisies "BEST OF" Rock with his bandmates Doug, Brian, David and new to the line-up, Michael Devin. Joining the guys as Special Guests are Harm & Ease in Canada and The Black Moods down the West Coast.
"Hey guys!!! I'm really excited to be back and jamming again with my buddies The Dead Daisies!! We have a new "Best Of" Album available anywhere you can buy a record and, our "Resurrected" Tour is gonna kick ASS!!! The guys are all fired up, and the songs sound amazing and, we're looking forward to turning things up loud, and bringing the "FUN CIRCUS" back to North America!!! See ya soon!" - John Corabi
In true Daisies fashion and with three members of the Whitesnake family in the band, The Dead Daisies are going to play "Slide It In" in their set as a 'tip of the hat' to the legendary David Coverdale and Whitesnake. Check out the video below.
So, let's Resurrect the live music scene and together we'll keep Rock alive!
TOUR DATES
AUGUST
22 - Mickey's Black Box Lititz PA
with special guests Stone Horses
23 - The Landis Theater Vineland NJ
with special guests The Age Of Stone
25 - El Mocambo Toronto ON
with special guests Harm & Ease from 25th>31st
26 - London Music Hall London ON
27 - The Hub Kitchener ON
29 - The Studio @ Firstontario Concert Hall Hamilton ON
30 - Theatre Fairmount Montreal QC
31 - The Brass Monkey Ottawa ON
SEPTEMBER
02 - Hollywood Theatre Vancouver BC
with special guests La Chinga & The Wild
04 - Alberta Rose Theatre Portland OR
with special guests The Black Moods 4th>10th
06 - Goldfields Trading Post Roseville CA
08 - Ramona Mainstage San Diego CA
09 - Count's Vamp'd Las Vegas NV
10 - The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles CA
The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic 'Slide It In'
The Dead Daisies Partner With Blackstar Amplification
The Dead Daisies Reuniting With John Corabi For Decade of Rock Tour
Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' Face Your Fear
