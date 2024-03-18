The Dead Daisies Announce U.S. Spring Tour

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies have spent the early part of 2024 in both Nashville & Muscle Shoals busy in the studio with Producer Marti Frederiksen writing and recording songs for their new studio album to be released later this year.

The band have announced an exclusive short run of U.S. Tour dates kicking off in New York City on June 6th at Racket NYC. The tour will hit some of the band's favorite cities and venues across the country.

The Daisies will be releasing a new single in support of the tour and will be giving fans the first opportunity to hear some of the Daisies' new forthcoming material as well as fan favorites.

Keeping it in the family, John, Doug, David, and Michael look forward to welcoming heavy hitting Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath) back to the line-up ...

"We're very excited about a TON of things happening as of late. We've been working really hard on new material with our "good pal" Marti Frederiksen down at FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, and at Sienna studios in Nashville. We can't wait for you all to hear what we're doing and have done!!!

We've also brought back our long-time buddy, (and Daisies alumni), Tommy Clufetos to kick this new music in the teeth.

We're looking FORWARD to seeing all of our incredibly supportive friends, fans, and family out on the road, right here in the "Good Old U.S. of A" kicking off June 6th... Thank you, we love you!!!" - John Corabi

TOUR DATES & TICKETS:

Thursday, 06/06/24 New York, NY Racket NYC

Saturday, 06/08/24 Vineland, NJ The Landis

Sunday, 06/09/24 Lititz, PA Mickey's Black Box

Tuesday, 06/11/24 Flint, MI The Machine Shop Concert Lounge

Wednesday, 06/12/24 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre

Friday, 06/14/24 Columbus, OH The King Of Clubs

Saturday, 06/15/24 Harrison, OH Blue Note Harrison

Sunday, 06/16/24 Nashville, TN The Basement East

Wednesday, 06/19/24 San Diego, CA House Of Blues

Thursday, 06/20/24 Los Angeles, C Whiskey a Go Go

Saturday, 06/22/24 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

