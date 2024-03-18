The Dead Daisies Announce U.S. Spring Tour

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies have spent the early part of 2024 in both Nashville & Muscle Shoals busy in the studio with Producer Marti Frederiksen writing and recording songs for their new studio album to be released later this year.
The band have announced an exclusive short run of U.S. Tour dates kicking off in New York City on June 6th at Racket NYC. The tour will hit some of the band's favorite cities and venues across the country.
The Daisies will be releasing a new single in support of the tour and will be giving fans the first opportunity to hear some of the Daisies' new forthcoming material as well as fan favorites.
Keeping it in the family, John, Doug, David, and Michael look forward to welcoming heavy hitting Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath) back to the line-up ...
"We're very excited about a TON of things happening as of late. We've been working really hard on new material with our "good pal" Marti Frederiksen down at FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, and at Sienna studios in Nashville. We can't wait for you all to hear what we're doing and have done!!!
We've also brought back our long-time buddy, (and Daisies alumni), Tommy Clufetos to kick this new music in the teeth.
We're looking FORWARD to seeing all of our incredibly supportive friends, fans, and family out on the road, right here in the "Good Old U.S. of A" kicking off June 6th... Thank you, we love you!!!" - John Corabi
TOUR DATES & TICKETS:
Thursday, 06/06/24 New York, NY Racket NYC
Saturday, 06/08/24 Vineland, NJ The Landis
Sunday, 06/09/24 Lititz, PA Mickey's Black Box
Tuesday, 06/11/24 Flint, MI The Machine Shop Concert Lounge
Wednesday, 06/12/24 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre
Friday, 06/14/24 Columbus, OH The King Of Clubs
Saturday, 06/15/24 Harrison, OH Blue Note Harrison
Sunday, 06/16/24 Nashville, TN The Basement East
Wednesday, 06/19/24 San Diego, CA House Of Blues
Thursday, 06/20/24 Los Angeles, C Whiskey a Go Go
Saturday, 06/22/24 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
John Corabi (Motley Crue/The Dead Daisies) To Headline G4L Records Cancer Benefit Show
The Dead Daisies Deliver 'Best Of' Album
The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic 'Slide It In'
The Dead Daisies Partner With Blackstar Amplification
Journey Surpass Major Milestone- Pantera Possible Live Album- Foo Fighters- Jeff Lynne's ELO Farewell Tour- +LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots Tour- more
Judas Priest Almost Top UK Chart With 'Invincible Shield'- Korn Sell Out 30th Anniversary Concert- Cockney Rebel's Steve Harley Dead At 73- more
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Journey Surpass Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin'
Pantera Recording Current Shows For Possible Live Album
Thomas Rhett Scores 22nd No. 1 With 'Mamaw's House'
Foo Fighters Add Stop To Everything Or Nothings At All Tour
The Who's Roger Daltrey Plots Mostly Acoustic Tour
Weezer Sells Out Madison Square Garden And More
The Dead Daisies Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Kamelot Share NightSky Lyric Video Ahead Of North American Tour