Adele Reveals She Has A Cheerful Secret Hobby

"I've got a new secret hobby," she revealed. "I mean, I say hobby, it'll probably only last a few days! I have a new hobby--making pom-poms. I'm quite good at it! I am such a natural. I made a real cat on purpose. I've even set up an Etsy account."

The singer didn't divulge her user name on the site--but browse amateur pom-pom makers in the UK and perhaps you'll stumble upon it. Adele penned a heartfelt letter to fans about her future plans:

"I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live," she wrote. 'And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now." Read more here.