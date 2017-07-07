Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour

The two hit making bands had previously played a successful coheadlining tour together in the summer of 2006 and shared the stage at the 2009 Download festival in the UK and Campbell says that it is possible they will team up again next year.

He told the Do You Know Jack? radio show, "I know that nothing is set in stone, but negotiations are going on, and one of the acts we're talking about touring with next year could possibly be Journey. But it's not the only thing that's in the works. But I know we are trying to put together a big tour for next year, yeah."