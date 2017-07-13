Dr. Dre Apologizes For Assaulting Dee Barnes

According to police records and personal accounts, Dre ran into Fox TV's Pump It Up! host Barnes at a record-release party in Los Angeles. Barnes statement reveals the rapper picked her up and "began slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway" and later beat her as she tried to escape.

"I have this dark cloud that follows me," Dre remarked, "it's attached to me forever. It's a major blemish on who I am as a man." While his career remained unaltered, his reputation took a serious hit. At the time of the assault, Dre did not apologize for the incident. Read more here.