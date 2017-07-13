Louis Tomlinson Previews New Single 'Back To You'

On Tuesday (July 11), Tomlinson shared a short video teaser announcing that his new music will be available on July 21. The 12-second clip features a snippet of his first single "Back To You" and shows Tomlinson gearing up for a game of soccer as he sings, "I just keep on coming back to you."

The words "Back to You" are written on a chalkboard at the end of the clip and Tomlinson used the hashtag #BackToYou to announce the new music to fans. Read more and watch the clip here.