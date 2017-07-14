Chance the Rapper, Jack White, Snoop Dogg Receive Emmy Nominations

Chance has been nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for a Run-D.M.C. parody that he did on Saturday Night Live while Snoop Dogg is nominated for Outstanding Host For a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for his VH1 potluck dinner party with Martha Stewart.

White is up for a new category, Outstanding Music Direction, "It's been a record-breaking year for television," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said. "The Emmy Awards competition experienced a 15 percent increase in submissions for this year's initial nomination round of online voting." Read more here.