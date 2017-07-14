|
Chance the Rapper, Jack White, Snoop Dogg Receive Emmy Nominations
.
(Radio.com) Nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards were revealed yesterday (July 13) and several music stars are up for accolades this year. Notable nominees include Chance the Rapper, Jack White, and Snoop Dogg. Chance has been nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for a Run-D.M.C. parody that he did on Saturday Night Live while Snoop Dogg is nominated for Outstanding Host For a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for his VH1 potluck dinner party with Martha Stewart. White is up for a new category, Outstanding Music Direction, "It's been a record-breaking year for television," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said. "The Emmy Awards competition experienced a 15 percent increase in submissions for this year's initial nomination round of online voting." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
