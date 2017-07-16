Ozzy Osbourne Officially Relaunches Solo Career

Osbourne's 16-song set mixed solo hits and fan favorites, including the first appearances of the "No More Tears" track, "Desire", since 2003 and the "Diary Of A Madman" tune, "Believer", since 2008.

The metal legend also delivered four Sabbath songs, including "Fairies Wear Boots," "War Pigs," "Iron Man" and "Paranoid." Osbourne's 2017 shows see the return of guitarist Zakk Wylde to the lineup alongside longtime members Blasko on bass, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

"Big Ozzy thanks to the Oshkosh, WI Chapter for making it a crushing night!!!" tweeted Wylde. "It was a blast rolling w/The Boss & The Fellas once again!!!tBLSt" Check out the videos and read more here.