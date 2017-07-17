Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online

Frey's son, Deacon, and country singer Vince Gill joined the group's lineup as they delivered a 23-song set of classics while paying tribute to their late bandmate, who died on January 18, 2016 at the age of 67 from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, colitis and pneumonia in a New York hospital.

On a bill that included appearances by The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, and following The Eagles' opening track - a cover of Steve Young's "Seven Bridges Road" - Forbes reports drummer Don Henley said, "This one's for you, Glenn. You're in our hearts tonight and the music goes on," before Deacon stepped up to handle lead vocals on his father's signature song and the group's 1972 debut single, "Take It Easy."

"This is unbelievable," said the 24-year-old Frey when introducing "Peaceful Easy Feeling" mid-set in front of 50,000 plus fans. "The last few years have been rough. The only remedy for that is love and I'm feeling it from you tonight. This is my medicine." Anyone out there miss my dad?" Frey asked during the song, as the crowd responded with a resounding and heartfelt yes.

Gill took center stage for four tunes, including "Take It To The Limit", "Tequila Sunrise", "Lyin' Eyes" and "New Kid In Town." Bob Seger made a guest appearance on the 1979 hit "Heartache Tonight" late in the show as guitarist Joe Walsh rocked solo hits "In The City", "Life's Been Good" and "Rocky Mountain Way", and "Funk 49" by his former group, The James Gang.

With Frey clearly on the minds of everyone at Dodger Stadium, Henley addressed the fact that this might be the band's last hometown show. "In case this is our last dance, we want to thank all the fans in Southern California," he said. "It all started here in Los Angeles." Check out videos from the show here.