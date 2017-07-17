|
Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online
.
(hennemusic) The Eagles performed their first concert following the 2016 passing of co-founder Glenn Frey with a headline set on the opening night of The Classic West Festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15, and video from the show is streaming online. Frey's son, Deacon, and country singer Vince Gill joined the group's lineup as they delivered a 23-song set of classics while paying tribute to their late bandmate, who died on January 18, 2016 at the age of 67 from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, colitis and pneumonia in a New York hospital. On a bill that included appearances by The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, and following The Eagles' opening track - a cover of Steve Young's "Seven Bridges Road" - Forbes reports drummer Don Henley said, "This one's for you, Glenn. You're in our hearts tonight and the music goes on," before Deacon stepped up to handle lead vocals on his father's signature song and the group's 1972 debut single, "Take It Easy." "This is unbelievable," said the 24-year-old Frey when introducing "Peaceful Easy Feeling" mid-set in front of 50,000 plus fans. "The last few years have been rough. The only remedy for that is love and I'm feeling it from you tonight. This is my medicine." Anyone out there miss my dad?" Frey asked during the song, as the crowd responded with a resounding and heartfelt yes. Gill took center stage for four tunes, including "Take It To The Limit", "Tequila Sunrise", "Lyin' Eyes" and "New Kid In Town." Bob Seger made a guest appearance on the 1979 hit "Heartache Tonight" late in the show as guitarist Joe Walsh rocked solo hits "In The City", "Life's Been Good" and "Rocky Mountain Way", and "Funk 49" by his former group, The James Gang. With Frey clearly on the minds of everyone at Dodger Stadium, Henley addressed the fact that this might be the band's last hometown show. "In case this is our last dance, we want to thank all the fans in Southern California," he said. "It all started here in Los Angeles." Check out videos from the show here.
Frey's son, Deacon, and country singer Vince Gill joined the group's lineup as they delivered a 23-song set of classics while paying tribute to their late bandmate, who died on January 18, 2016 at the age of 67 from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, colitis and pneumonia in a New York hospital.
On a bill that included appearances by The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, and following The Eagles' opening track - a cover of Steve Young's "Seven Bridges Road" - Forbes reports drummer Don Henley said, "This one's for you, Glenn. You're in our hearts tonight and the music goes on," before Deacon stepped up to handle lead vocals on his father's signature song and the group's 1972 debut single, "Take It Easy."
"This is unbelievable," said the 24-year-old Frey when introducing "Peaceful Easy Feeling" mid-set in front of 50,000 plus fans. "The last few years have been rough. The only remedy for that is love and I'm feeling it from you tonight. This is my medicine." Anyone out there miss my dad?" Frey asked during the song, as the crowd responded with a resounding and heartfelt yes.
Gill took center stage for four tunes, including "Take It To The Limit", "Tequila Sunrise", "Lyin' Eyes" and "New Kid In Town." Bob Seger made a guest appearance on the 1979 hit "Heartache Tonight" late in the show as guitarist Joe Walsh rocked solo hits "In The City", "Life's Been Good" and "Rocky Mountain Way", and "Funk 49" by his former group, The James Gang.
With Frey clearly on the minds of everyone at Dodger Stadium, Henley addressed the fact that this might be the band's last hometown show. "In case this is our last dance, we want to thank all the fans in Southern California," he said. "It all started here in Los Angeles." Check out videos from the show here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Adrenaline Mob Members Pay Tribute To David Z
• Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration
• Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Stroll On'
• Pantera's Rex Brown Releases 'Buried Alive' Video
• Needtobreathe Expand H A R D L O VE Album For Reissue
• Def Leppard's Phil Collen Releasing Satriani Tribute Track
• Corey Taylor Reveals His Secret To Slipknot and Stone Sour Evolution
• Nothing More Stream New Song 'Let 'em Burn'
• Royal Blood Release Live 'I Only Lie When I Love You' Video
• Sevendust Reveal New Studio Album Plans
• Jackyl Celebrating 25th Anniversary With New Release
• King Crimson Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Previously Unreleased Tracks From Late Big Star Icon Chris Bell Coming
• Arch Enemy Streaming New Song 'The World Is Yours'
• Goldfinger Release New Single 'Tijuana Sunrise'
• OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'
• Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'
• Dolly Parton and Jennifer Nettles Thrilled With Emmy Nomination
• Singled Out: Ben Rabb's The Fight
• Frank Sinatra Collection Final DVD Releases Announced
• Luna Shadows Releases Music Video For 'Thorns'
• The Dot And The Line Release 'Draw Me In' Video
• Gethen Jenkins Streaming New EP 'Where The Honkytonk Belongs'
• Coastwest Unrest Release 'The Mainstream' Video
• Beyonce Beats Guns N' Roses As Last Year's Top Music Money Maker
• Ed Sheeran Has 'Never Felt This Much Hate' In His Life
• Demi Lovato Talks 'Sorry Not Sorry' And Upcoming Album
• Jay-Z Shares Epic New '4:44' Video On YouTube
• Harry Styles And Prince Harry Reunite At 'Dunkirk' Premiere
• 2 Chainz Is Already Recording His Next Album
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.