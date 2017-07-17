Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online
07-17-2017
.
Eagles

(hennemusic) The Eagles performed their first concert following the 2016 passing of co-founder Glenn Frey with a headline set on the opening night of The Classic West Festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15, and video from the show is streaming online.

Frey's son, Deacon, and country singer Vince Gill joined the group's lineup as they delivered a 23-song set of classics while paying tribute to their late bandmate, who died on January 18, 2016 at the age of 67 from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, colitis and pneumonia in a New York hospital.

On a bill that included appearances by The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, and following The Eagles' opening track - a cover of Steve Young's "Seven Bridges Road" - Forbes reports drummer Don Henley said, "This one's for you, Glenn. You're in our hearts tonight and the music goes on," before Deacon stepped up to handle lead vocals on his father's signature song and the group's 1972 debut single, "Take It Easy."

"This is unbelievable," said the 24-year-old Frey when introducing "Peaceful Easy Feeling" mid-set in front of 50,000 plus fans. "The last few years have been rough. The only remedy for that is love and I'm feeling it from you tonight. This is my medicine." Anyone out there miss my dad?" Frey asked during the song, as the crowd responded with a resounding and heartfelt yes.

Gill took center stage for four tunes, including "Take It To The Limit", "Tequila Sunrise", "Lyin' Eyes" and "New Kid In Town." Bob Seger made a guest appearance on the 1979 hit "Heartache Tonight" late in the show as guitarist Joe Walsh rocked solo hits "In The City", "Life's Been Good" and "Rocky Mountain Way", and "Funk 49" by his former group, The James Gang.

With Frey clearly on the minds of everyone at Dodger Stadium, Henley addressed the fact that this might be the band's last hometown show. "In case this is our last dance, we want to thank all the fans in Southern California," he said. "It all started here in Los Angeles." Check out videos from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Eagles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eagles T-shirts and Posters

More Eagles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star

The Eagles In The Studio Special For 45th Anniversary

Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals

Eagles Of Death Metal Stars Pens Letter To Concert Bombing Survivors

Linkin Park Match Metallica and Eagles Record With New Album

Niall Horan Received Advice From Eagles' Don Henley and Joe Walsh

The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement

Eagles Of Death Metal's Historic Paris Show Set For Release

Eagles Reportedly Taking Action Against Hotel California


More Stories for Eagles

Eagles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online- Adrenaline Mob Members Pay Tribute To David Z- Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration- more

Ozzy Osbourne Officially Relaunches Solo Career- Avenged Sevenfold Release New Song 'Dose'- Foo Fighters' 'Sonic Highways' Outtakes Go Online- Kid Rock- Queen- more

Adrenaline Mob Member Killed In Traffic Accident On Tour- Guns N' Roses And Angus Young Jam AC/DC Classics- The White Stripes Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Live Debut- more

Page Too:
Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'- OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'- Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'- more

Beyonce Beats Guns N' Roses As Last Year's Top Music Money Maker- Ed Sheeran Has 'Never Felt This Much Hate' In His Life- Demi Lovato Talks 'Sorry Not Sorry' And Album more

DMX Arrested For Alleged Tax Evasion- Ariana Grande Receives Honorary Manchester Citizenship- New Selena Gomez Song Leaked Online- Demi Lovato Supports Conor McGregor- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online

Adrenaline Mob Members Pay Tribute To David Z

Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration

Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Stroll On'

Pantera's Rex Brown Releases 'Buried Alive' Video

Needtobreathe Expand H A R D L O VE Album For Reissue

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Releasing Satriani Tribute Track

Corey Taylor Reveals His Secret To Slipknot and Stone Sour Evolution

Nothing More Stream New Song 'Let 'em Burn'

Royal Blood Release Live 'I Only Lie When I Love You' Video

Sevendust Reveal New Studio Album Plans

Jackyl Celebrating 25th Anniversary With New Release

King Crimson Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Previously Unreleased Tracks From Late Big Star Icon Chris Bell Coming

Arch Enemy Streaming New Song 'The World Is Yours'

Goldfinger Release New Single 'Tijuana Sunrise'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'

OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'

Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'

Dolly Parton and Jennifer Nettles Thrilled With Emmy Nomination

Singled Out: Ben Rabb's The Fight

Frank Sinatra Collection Final DVD Releases Announced

Luna Shadows Releases Music Video For 'Thorns'

The Dot And The Line Release 'Draw Me In' Video

Gethen Jenkins Streaming New EP 'Where The Honkytonk Belongs'

Coastwest Unrest Release 'The Mainstream' Video

Beyonce Beats Guns N' Roses As Last Year's Top Music Money Maker

Ed Sheeran Has 'Never Felt This Much Hate' In His Life

Demi Lovato Talks 'Sorry Not Sorry' And Upcoming Album

Jay-Z Shares Epic New '4:44' Video On YouTube

Harry Styles And Prince Harry Reunite At 'Dunkirk' Premiere

2 Chainz Is Already Recording His Next Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.