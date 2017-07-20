Gorillaz Full 2-Hour Demon Dayz Festival Set Streaming Online

The headline appearance at the inaugural Demon Dayz Festival was a two-hour long extravaganza that featured appearances from Vince Staples and Danny Brown (who are opening the tour) as well as Kali Uchis Fufanu and others.

The set was highlighted by songs from Gorillaz new album Humanz along with tunes from their most popular releases, 2001's self-titled album and 2005's Demon Days. The concert was live-streamed by Red Bull TV. Watch the full performance here.