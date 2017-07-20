The Descendents Release 'Without Love' Video

We were sent the following details about the clip: "Partially animated-and co-starring the classic Milo cartoon-"Without Love" captures moments from Descendents' live show and also features behind-the-scenes footage from the band's recent tours, complete with backstage badminton." Watch it here.

The new visual comes as the band continues their touring in support of the album with their next stop scheduled for Friday night in Salt Lake City and they will be wrapping up their 2017 live action on December 16th in Las Vegas, NV at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Descendents Tour Dates:

7/21 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

7/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

8/4 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

8/5 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

8/24 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

8/27 Garden City, ID Revolution Center

9/7 Montreal, QC Metropolis

9/8 Toronto, ON Rebel

9/10 Providence, RI Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel

9/22 Houston, TX House of Blues

9/23 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/6 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

10/7 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

10/20 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues

10/21 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

11/3 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

11/4 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

11/17 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

11/18 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

12/1 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

12/2 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

12/15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

12/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl