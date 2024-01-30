Descendents, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag Lead Punk In The Park American Road Trip

(A-M Media) Southern California's favorite punk rock and craft beer tasting festival Punk In The Park is celebrating its fourth year by hitting the road in 2024 with Punk In The Park American Road Trip. The first stop for Punk In The Park on tour is Saturday, May 4 at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA.
The initial lineup of legendary punk rock bands for Punk In The Park San Francisco includes Descendents, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, The Exploited, T.S.O.L., Adolescents, The Dickies, Dwarves and more.
In addition to a day full of music, festival attendees 21+ can enjoy unlimited tastings of over 100 craft beers and other craft beverages, including award-winning local and regional favorites.
General admission and VIP tickets for Punk In The Park San Francisco go on sale at 10:00 AM PT today at www.PunkInThePark.com. GA tickets start at $49.99 (plus fees) and VIP tickets start at $149.99 (plus fees). VIP tickets provide access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar. Both General Admission and VIP tickets provide access to music performances and craft beer tasting from Noon - 3:00 PM (for 21+). Doors open at Noon each day for this all-ages event.
Last year's Punk In The Park at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA featured the festival's biggest lineup to date, led by SoCal punk legends Pennywise and Descendents, along with Circle Jerks, Buzzcocks, Goldfinger, GBH, The Suicide Machines, The Lawrence Arms and many more.
Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP), the nation's most successful and respected craft beer and music festival producer. BHHP is known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In The Park, Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival; Silverado Showdown; Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival; Driftwood Country, Craft Beer & BBQ Festival; BHHP's flagship The Brew Ha Ha; Brew Hee Haw at the OC Fair; Boo Ha Ha Haunted Oktoberfest and more. BHHP has produced more than 160 festivals across the United States in many genres including rock, punk rock, country, folk, reggae and more. A for-profit organization whose mission includes giving back, BHHP has helped many non-profits raise awareness and money to further worthy causes.
Cow Palace is located at 2600 Geneva Avenue in Daly City, CA, just outside San Francisco.
