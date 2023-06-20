Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest

(Live Nation) Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker and Descendents will headline the inaugural 1234FEST a one-day live music experience coming to Denver, CO and Philadelphia, PA this fall.
The festival, which was conceived and curated by the members of Jawbreaker and their team, will take place on Saturday, September 9 at The JunkYard in Denver and on Sunday, September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia, boasting identical lineups. The fest also includes performances from Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four.
"We wanted to put on the anti-festival. This isn't 200 bands on 10 stages. It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you'd see at hall shows back in the day and all of these bands have approached it that way. No egos, no rockstar bulls**t. We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women powered band. This is punk rock." - Rich Egan of West Bay Invitational
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and artist presales beginning today at 10 AM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time
