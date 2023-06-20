.

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest

06-20-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rise Against News Event poster June 20, 2023
Event poster

(Live Nation) Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker and Descendents will headline the inaugural 1234FEST a one-day live music experience coming to Denver, CO and Philadelphia, PA this fall.

The festival, which was conceived and curated by the members of Jawbreaker and their team, will take place on Saturday, September 9 at The JunkYard in Denver and on Sunday, September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia, boasting identical lineups. The fest also includes performances from Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four.

"We wanted to put on the anti-festival. This isn't 200 bands on 10 stages. It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you'd see at hall shows back in the day and all of these bands have approached it that way. No egos, no rockstar bulls**t. We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women powered band. This is punk rock." - Rich Egan of West Bay Invitational

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and artist presales beginning today at 10 AM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time

Related Stories
Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest

AWOLNATION Recruited Rise Against's McIlrath For 'Beds Are Burning' Cover (2022 In Review)

Rise Against and Parkway Drive To Headline HeartSupport Fest

Anti-Flag Recruit Bad Religion and Rise Against Stars For Fight Of Our Lives

Rise Against, The Used, Senses Fail Plot North American Tour

More Rise Against News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler Loves Music Festivals- more

Day In Country

Eric Church to Serve as 2023 Artist-In-Residence at The Country Music Hall Of Fame- Megan Moroney Takes 'Tennessee Orange' To No. 1- more

advertisement
Reviews

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Latest News

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest

Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour

Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Download Festival

Portugal. The Man Livestreaming Album Release Event

311 Expand Debut Album For 30th Anniversary

Coheed and Cambria Get Animated for 'Ladders of Supremacy' Video

Stevie Nicks Announces Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Box set

Motley Crue Share Hellfest Recap Video