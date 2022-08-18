Iggy Pop, Descendents Destination Chaos Lineup

Event poster

(BSG) The Experience Resorts and Upstart Entertainment have announced their punk rock n roll-inspired winter music festival, "Destination Chaos" at the Senator Puerto Plata Resort and Spa in the bohemian North Coast of the Dominican Republic that kicks off January 28, 2023.



The all-inclusive party spotlights more than 15 bands, some of which will be performing multiple times. The lineup includes the godfather of rock n roll, Iggy Pop, SoCal's classic punk from the Descendents, NY's Parquet Courts, Ukrainian gypsys Gogol Bordello, Peter Hook from Joy Division (performing the classic 'Unknown Pleasures' album in its entirety), Aussie sensation Amyl and the Sniffers, murder folk artist Amigo the Devil and East Coast favorites Bouncing Souls, (to name a few!) who will be performing on three state of the art stages throughout the beachfront resort.



Tickets for this intimate event of no more than 5,000 guests include round-trip ground transportation, accommodation, entertainment and unlimited meals, tapas and top-shelf cocktails (and mocktails!) as part of The Experience Resort's "All You Can Everything" program. Guests can choose from room packages that appeal to budget conscious attendees or if preferred, a 1,000 square foot villa with a private swimming pool overlooking a panoramic sea and the resort's kilometer-long beach front.



Mark Stern, the event's producer who formerly spent 22 years as a co-producer/booker and curator of Las Vegas' legendary Punk Rock Bowling festival, has parted ways with the organization to launch live entertainment brand Upstart Entertainment and DESTINATION CHAOS with his partner, video and visual creator, Chris Wicke.



"I am looking forward to exploring new and creative ideas I have for throwing events, as well as, working with The Experience Resorts crew. I always strive to give the audience and the bands an amazing experience that transcends the typical music festival when putting on an event," said Stern. "Developing Destination Chaos has been a long-time vision that's finally coming to fruition and I couldn't be more thrilled with the way it all came together." Adding, "Destination Chaos is so much more than just a music festival, it's a party in paradise, offering everything you could want to do, taste and experience without a single bill once you arrive."



"By providing such an intimate venue for these big artists, we feel like 'Destination Chaos' is a true tribute to the craft and to the culture. By making it exclusive and yet affordable, we feel it will remain as a week to remember for a very long time", said Jak Severson, CEO of The Experience Resorts.



Tickets go on sale exclusively at destinationchaos.com on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:00pm PST with special access to Early Bird Discounted packages if you sign up in advance by Friday August 19th, at 4:00pm PST on the Destination Chaos website to receive a password for early bird access.



Other bands scheduled to perform include Shame, The Chats, The Bronx, Starcrawler, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bridge City Sinners, Moscow Death Brigade, as well as, comedy from Josh Adam Meyers, Eddie Pepitone, Casey Balsham, Joe Sib, Natalie Cuomo and more

Related Stories

Iggy Pop's Lust For Life 45th Anniversary Being Celebrated With Rare Tony Fox Sales Tour

Iggy Pop Releases 'James Bond' Video

Iggy Pop Streaming New Song 'James Bond'

Iggy Pop Releases Title Song To New Album 'Free'

Iggy Pop Music and Merch

News > Iggy Pop