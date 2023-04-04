Drain Cover Descendents Classic 'Good Good Things'

(Epitaph) Drain share a music video for their cover of the Descendents track, "Good Good Things", ahead of new album LIVING PROOF out May 5th. Tackling the 1985 classic, the reimagined version comes as a change of pace for the band who trade in their thrash roots for melodic punk, debuting smooth baritone vocals from front man Sammy Ciaramitaro.

In tribute to their labelmates of legendary status, Sammy explains: "The Descendents were a huge band for me as both a teenager and as an adult. I know I can speak for all of us when I say that it's an honor to pay homage and respect to them, as a band that changed the game for us. I just straight up love this track and in a weird way felt like lyrically, it hit home and touched on the same themes that Drain is all about.

It definitely was a bit of a step outside of our lane, doing cleaner singing and what not, but we wanted to try and stick true to the original while giving it a little bit of our personality in the mix. Listen to the Descendents."

LIVING PROOF injects a serious dose of relatability-not to mention catchiness-into hardcore's penchant for toughness and brutality. Produced by longtime friend and multi-instrumentalist Taylor Young (God's Hate, Suicide Silence) and mixed by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo), this is for anyone looking for some good, friendly, hardcore fun. The highly anticipated follow up to their debut 'California Cursed' (2020), the upcoming album and recently announced headlining tour are testaments to the hard work and heartfelt ethos at the center of DRAIN's good-time psyche.

Stemming from humble DIY beginnings, DRAIN formed in 2014 and built up their scene alongside friends who would go on to form bands like Scowl, Gulch, and Sunami. In the process of paving the way for hardcore to thrive in their beach town of Santa Cruz, CA, they've cemented a legacy that transcends their California roots. After releasing two EPs and one full-length record, they signed to Epitaph in 2021 with label debut single "Watch You Burn." Taking heavy influence from thrash and 80's/90's hardcore, they also blend an eclectic mix of modern influences that have been praised by the likes of Stereogum, Revolver, The FADER, BrooklynVegan, Kerrang! and more.

