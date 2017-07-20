Wolves In The Throne Room Release Born From The Serpent's Eye Video

The new studio effort is set to hit stores on September 22nd and the band teamed up with our friends at Metal Hammer to premiere the new video. The group told them, "This is our first video. We lit a bonfire and blasted through the first third of our song Born From The Serpent's Eye.

"You'll have to listen to the full track to hear Anna von Hausswolff's glory. This is the first time we'd played the song with new guitarist Kody Keyworth and it f***ing slayed. Peter and Nico captured the magic. May the good fires blaze!" Watch the video here.