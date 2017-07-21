The Struts Release New Song Ahead Of Foo Fighters Tour

"One Night Only" can be streamed here and singer Luke Spiller says the "song is mainly about the relationship between a performer and his/her audience."

"After touring throughout the United States, we've developed a strong relationship with our audience and started to feel more responsibility to them -- mainly to give a great show every night," he added.

"The song has many theatrical moments, making the arrangement one of the most ambitious songs we've done," he added. "It's definitely over the top and larger than life, but after experiencing our audience and how they react to our music, I think it's even more fitting." Read more here.