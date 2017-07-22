Ryan Gosling Makes Harry Styles' Heart Race

While an image of a pair of boots made his heart race the fastest, it was a shirtless photo of Ryan Gosling from The Notebook that came in for a close second at 80 beats per minute.

Styles talked about how great the movie was, only to get embarrassed when he was told about his rapid heartbeat. He proceeded to speak about his love for romantic comedies, revealing that he has seen the Gosling movie around 30 times. Watch it here.