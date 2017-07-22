Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ryan Gosling Makes Harry Styles' Heart Race
07-22-2017
Harry Styles

(Radio.com) Harry Styles may have made his film debut in the brand war film Dunkirk, but it is another movie and actor that really makes his heart race. The "Sign of the Times" recently played the "Heart Monitor Challenge" during a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, where the host showed the artist a series of photos to see what would cause the biggest change in heart rate.

While an image of a pair of boots made his heart race the fastest, it was a shirtless photo of Ryan Gosling from The Notebook that came in for a close second at 80 beats per minute.

Styles talked about how great the movie was, only to get embarrassed when he was told about his rapid heartbeat. He proceeded to speak about his love for romantic comedies, revealing that he has seen the Gosling movie around 30 times. Watch it here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

