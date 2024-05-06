Bad Company In The Studio For Debut's 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of Bad Company's self-titled debut album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: To this day I clearly remember the anticipation leading up to the time that the British band released Bad Company, that much-touted debut in May 1974, precisely because of the pedigrees of the young but, by then, veteran rockers Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke ex- of Free; Mick Ralphs from Mott the Hoople; and Boz Burrell from a stint with King Crimson.

Eventually Bad Company would occupy the #1 sales slot in the US, making Bad Company one of the most successful debuts in rock history fifty years ago because of "Can't Get Enough", "Rock Steady", "Movin' On", "Ready for Love", "Seagull", and the title song.

Here is the classic rock interview from Rodgers, Kirke, and Ralphs just prior to Mick suffering that stroke in 2016 which has taken him out of the current line up. We wish him all the best. But what's the deal on Bad Company's twenty-five year ban from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame??? Stream the episode here.

Related Stories

Bad Company In the Studio For 'Desolate Angels' Anniversary

Paul Rodgers Nearly Lost His Voice From Multiple Strokes

Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Streams First New Solo Album In 25 Years

Bad Company In The Studio For 'Run With The Pack' Anniversary

News > Bad Company