Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America

The report looks at a combination of factors including physical and digital album and single sales as well as on-demand audio and video streams. "For the first time in Nielsen Music history, R&B/Hip-Hop has become the largest share of overall volume with 25.1% of the total volume coming from the R&B/Hip-Hop genre. Rock, which had always been the largest genre in the past, slips to second with 23% of the total volume."

The genre's strength it seems is largely coming from streams as opposed to sales, a distribution channel Rock still owns. "R&B/Hip-Hop has become the largest genre by dominating share of streaming consumption. Over 30% of audio on-demand streaming comes from R&B/Hip-Hop, nearly as much as the next two genres combined (Rock 18% and Pop 13%)." Read more here.