Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington

With Bennington's passing, that makes two lead singers the band has lost in recent years. Original STP frontman Scott Weiland died in late 2015. Following Bennington's suicide, STP shared a statement. On their website, the band writes:

'Chester, It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love. You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being. A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you."

The band also shared audio of Weiland and Bennington performing 'Wonderful" together from when STP and Linkin Park toured together on the 2001 Family Values Tour. Read more here.