Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington
(hennemusic) Linkin Park have published an open letter to their late singer, Chester Bennington, following his July 20 passing at the age of 41. Bennington died of suicide by hanging at his Los Angeles home after an employee discovered the rocker hanging from a belt on a bedroom door. The following is the band's statement in full: "Dear Chester, Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. "You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you. "Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled-a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve. "Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don't know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much. Until we see you again, LP" Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
