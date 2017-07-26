Quiet Riot Release First Video In Almost 30 Years

The new studio effort features the lineup of drummer Frankie Banali, bassist Chuck Wright and guitarist Alex Grossi, along with their new frontman James Durbin, who is best known from American Idol.

The new record is scheduled to hit stores on August 4th. The band had originally planned to release a version featuring their previous singer this past spring, but went back into the studio to track new vocals with Durbin. Hear some of the results as you watch the video here.