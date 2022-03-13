Quiet Riot's New Album To Include Late Kevin DuBrow On One Track

Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo revealed in a recent interview that the band is working on a new album, and also shared that it will include a track featuring vocals from late frontman Kevin DuBrow.
Sarzo shared the news during an appearance on The Rock N' Roll & Coffee Show, and also said that the album will feature tracks recorded by late drummer Frankie Banali.
He said, "We've got a few tracks already done. A lot of the tracks have Frankie playing on it. As a matter of fact, we have one with Kevin singing. Every time I hear it, I get chills. Actually, it's turning into my favorite Quiet Riot song that I've ever recorded with the band. There's a certain organic element about it, but the way that it actually came about, it's really unique." Check out the full interview below:
