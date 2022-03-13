.

Quiet Riot's New Album To Include Late Kevin DuBrow On One Track

Keavin Wiggins | 03-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Quiet Riot Metal Health album cover art
Metal Health album cover art

Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo revealed in a recent interview that the band is working on a new album, and also shared that it will include a track featuring vocals from late frontman Kevin DuBrow.

Sarzo shared the news during an appearance on The Rock N' Roll & Coffee Show, and also said that the album will feature tracks recorded by late drummer Frankie Banali.

He said, "We've got a few tracks already done. A lot of the tracks have Frankie playing on it. As a matter of fact, we have one with Kevin singing. Every time I hear it, I get chills. Actually, it's turning into my favorite Quiet Riot song that I've ever recorded with the band. There's a certain organic element about it, but the way that it actually came about, it's really unique." Check out the full interview below:

Related Stories
Quiet Riot's New Album To Include Late Kevin DuBrow On One Track

Rudy Sarzo Reunited With Quiet Riot 2021 In Review

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover The Zombie's 'Time Of The Season' 2021 In Review

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Gave Inspiring Performance On Hookers & Blow Album

Rudy Sarzo Reunites With Quiet Riot

News > Quiet Riot

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more

KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite- Imagine Dragons Stream 'Bones'- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Midtown Reunite- My Chemical Romance Expand Reunion Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago

Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago

International Women's Day 2022

Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4