Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover The Zombie's 'Time Of The Season' 2021 In Review

Single art

The Guns N' Roses and Quiet Riot supegroup project Hookers & Blow enjoyed a top 21 story from February 2021 when they released a stream of their take on The Zombie's legendary classic hit "Time Of The Season".

The band is headed by GNR's Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot's Alex Grossi and the track will be included on their covers album. A staple of the band's live show, Dizzy had this to say about the cover, "We love The Zombies. Great band with a great name led by the incomparable Rod Argent and his keyboard wizardry. 'Time Of The Season' is an iconic song with a timeless message.

"It was our intention to try and honor them and all of that. To help get the word out and share the burden as well as the fun, the lovely Nadja picks up the lead vocals on this one." Stream the song below:

