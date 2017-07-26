Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song

Blackmore put together a new version of his post-Deep Purple band last year to perform a handful of special shows that marked his return to rock. He followed up earlier this year with the release of a new version of the 1981 classic "I Surrender" and a cover of Edward Elgar's "Land Of Hope And Glory."

But there appears to be another song that has been recorded by the group, the singer revealed during an interview with Mariskal Rock (via TeamRock). Romero was asked if there was more music coming and he responded, "As a matter of fact, we recorded some stuff back in January."

He was then questioned if it was new material, and Romero responded, "Yes. Actually there is a new track scheduled to be released, although I don't know when.

"Ritchie is constantly trying new stuff just to see how they work out. That's why he released the new version of I Surrender and the instrumental version of Land Of Hope And Glory."