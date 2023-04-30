The Rolling Stones Stream New 'Blinded By Rainbows' Lyric Videos

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their "Voodoo Lounge" track "Blinded By Rainbows." The clips - now available in English and Spanish - feature the song from the UK band's 1994 album, a project that topped the charts around the world.

Produced by Don Was, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, "Voodoo Lounge" marked The Rolling Stones' first album for Virgin Records, and their first without bassist Bill Wyman, who left the band in the years before the album's release and was replaced by touring musician Darryl Jones.

The group took "Voodoo Lounge" on the road for a year-long world tour, where they played 129 shows before 6.5 million fans to earned US $320 million at the box office and score the highest gross of any concert tour to date in that era.

Following last year's 60th anniversary tour, The Rolling Stones reconvened to continue work on a new album which, fans learned earlier this year, will include a song featuring Paul McCartney on bass.

Stream the new "Blinded By Rainbows" lyric videos here.

