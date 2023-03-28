The Neighbourhood's Jesse Returns With 'Joker' and 'Rainbow'

Photo courtesy Atlantic Records

(Atlantic Records) Acclaimed singer/songwriter/producer & creator of multi-platinum band The Neighbourhood, Jesse®, returns with "Joker" and "Rainbow," out now. The pair of new songs are the first releases from the musician's new solo chapter with Atlantic Records. Download/Stream "Joker" & "Rainbow." "Joker" arrives alongside a beautiful companion visual directed by Ramez Silyan.

"I've been an avid fan of Jesse's career for more than a decade, both with The Neighbourhood and as a solo artist, and I've always been hoping we could find a way to bring him into the Atlantic family. Jesse's an incredibly talented performer and songwriter with a clear creative vision, and I believe that everything he's done so far has been leading up to this moment. Jesse's new music takes him to a whole new level, and all of us at Atlantic are thrilled to partner with him on this exciting new chapter of his journey." - Julie Greenwald, Chairman & CEO, Atlantic Music Group

"The conversations around bringing Jesse to the Atlantic family commenced over a decade ago. Julie, Craig and the team at Atlantic have championed Jesse and The Neighbourhood ever since. When it came time to finding a home for this next chapter of Jesse's career, there was nowhere else that felt more of a natural 'home' than with Atlantic." - Kirk Harding, Co-Founder, Bad Habit

"Joker" and "Rainbow" will be followed by the release of "Me & Universe," which will be released on April 28. Jesse®'s Atlantic Records full-length album is due out later this year.

On the heels of the release of "Joker" and "Rainbow," Jesse® is set to headline the first night of "The Vigil," the two-night inaugural event presented by Bad Habit, which will take place at Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 4 and 5.

