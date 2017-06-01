Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video

Bob Seger started his career more than 50 years ago, and immortalized hits like 'Ramblin' Gamblin' Man," 'Night Moves" and 'Old Time Rock and Roll." Fans have a chance to see him this year--but the cryptic video on seems to imply he'll retire from touring once his next jaunt is over.

The video opens with 'Turn the Page" from his 1976 album Live Bullet and features footage from the archives of his long career. Near the end of the minute-long clip, the words 'One Last Time" flash across the screen. A video description states 'Rock n Roll Never Forgets Stay Tuned." Watch the video here.