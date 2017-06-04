The Champs' 'Tequila' Featured In 'Baby Driver' Trailer

The film will feature music prominently. "There's a LOT of music in it," Wright told Nerdist. "Ansel [Elgort]'s character is playing music the entire time. So it's taking things that are in Scorsese or Tarantino or Soderbergh films-and in those films you have the jukebox kind of soundtrack-and the idea with this is that the lead character is actually playing those songs. So the songs are always sourced. They're either in his ears or playing in a diner or playing on a stereo, so they're always within the scenes."

The soundtrack features an eclectic mix of artists including Beck, Queen, The Beach Boys, Kid Koala and Barry White, just to name a few. Baby Driver arrives in theaters on June 28. Check out the trailer here.