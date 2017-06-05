Snoop Dogg Wants One Direction To Reunite

"I do think the One Direction guys will get back together. And that's the smart thing to do," he said in an interview with The Metro. "They got to do it while they are still young. Nobody wants to see a boy band have a comeback in their forties."

"If they do it in the next year or two, they are still at a level where they can make another 20 or 30 million dollars each," added Snoop. Each of the members has been working on solo projects recently, but Niall Horan agrees with the West Coast rapper, saying, 'When that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we're back again." Read more here.