Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Magpie Salute Release 'Omission' Video
06-05-2017
.
The Magpie Salute

The Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute have released a new music video for their track "Omission." The song comes from their forthcoming debut album.

The self-titled album is set to hit stores this Friday (June 9th). The new 10 member band is highlighted by former Black Crowes stars Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien.

Robison had the following to say about the Matthew Sterling directed video, which was filmed in London, "The overall idea was based on the light and dark aspects of the human psyche and taking a reference from the Magpie which has elements of the light and dark." Watch the clip here.

advertisement

The Magpie Salute Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Magpie Salute T-shirts and Posters

More The Magpie Salute News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Magpie Salute Release 'Omission' Video

The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour

Black Crowes' Eddie Harsh Dead At 59

Black Crowes Members Announce New Band The Magpie Salute


More Stories for The Magpie Salute

The Magpie Salute Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Laid To Rest In Macon, GA- Aerosmith Have Changed Their Minds About Retiring- Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online- Eighteen Visions Return- more

Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song- Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video- Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'- more

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed- Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman- Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Albums- more

Page Too:
Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online- Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors- Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit- more

Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case- Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song-Yo Gotti And Mike WiLL Made-It Suprise Release New Mixtape- more

Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert- Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight- Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gregg Allman Laid To Rest In Macon, GA

Aerosmith Have Changed Their Minds About Retiring

Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online

225-Member Choir Sing Tribute To Chris Cornell

Eighteen Visions Return With New Album and First Show In 10 Years

Scott Stapp Leads Make America Rock Again Tour Lineup

Iggy Pop and Josh Homme Film 'American Valhalla' Hitting Theaters

The Winery Dogs Announce New 'Dog Years' Package

The Magpie Salute Release 'Omission' Video

Quiet Riot Set Release For New Album Featuring James Durbin

Lane Change Release Music Video For 'Floodwater'

Arthur Alexander's Acclaimed 1972 Album Expanded For Reissue

Fall Of Man Release 'Lullaby' Video

Fairport Convention's Judy Dyble and Andy Lewis Stream New Song

Exist Release 'Fault's Peaks' Music Video

Singled Out: Death In Motion's Dias de Los Meurtos

• more

Page Too News Stories
Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online

Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors

Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit

Ice Cube Streaming Brand New Track 'Only One Me'

Snoop Dogg Wants One Direction To Reunite

Big Boi Releases 'Kill Jill' Video Featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy

Chris Stapleton Reveals Injury Behind Postponed Concerts

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Seen Entering Recording Studio Together

Katy Perry Adds New Dates To Her 'Witness' Tour

Future Releases 'Coming Out Strong' Video Featuring The Weeknd

Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live

Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case

Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song

Yo Gotti And Mike WiLL Made-It Surprise Release 'Gotti Made-It'

Bleachers Announces New Fall Tour Leg

Major Lazer Streams Track With Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.