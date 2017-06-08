|
Rage Preview Forthcoming 'Seasons Of The Black' Album
.
Metal trio Rage are gearing up to released their forthcoming album "Seasons of the Black" on July 28th and are giving fans a special preview with the posting on the first trailer video. Band leader Peavy had the following comments about the group's upcoming record (their 23rd studio effort overall), "Our fans are getting Rage metal of the very first grade. "We've been able to bring the band's typical trademarks into eleven new songs, and we're sticking to the course that we forged on the last album! This means hard and very catchy compositions that also sound thrash, aggressive and epic". Watch the trailer here.
