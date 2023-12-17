Rage Announce Double album 'Afterlifelines'

(Freeman) German metal band Rage have announced the arrival of their latest studio album 'Afterlifelines' on March 29th, 2024. The new double album will consist of a total of 21 songs, including an intro, interlude and outro.

Remarkably, the two records feature different musical approaches. Singer and bassist Peavy Wagner explains: "The first album is called 'Afterlife' and comprises songs that we recorded as a trio, while the material on the second album 'Lifelines' also includes classical orchestral arrangements."

Wagner and his two band mates, Jean Bormann (guitar) and Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos (drums), have cut more than 94 minutes of new RAGE music, including what Wagner calls a "20-minute grand finale". To sweeten the wait for the album release, Steamhammer / SPV will launch three lead singles from the new disc starting in January 2024.

In addition to the release of the double album, Rage invites fans to join them on their extensive 2024 world tour, with shows and festival appearances in Canada, Japan and European countries such as Germany, Austria, Greece, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Spain and Scandinavia. Added to the bargain, Peavy Wagner has already announced a major RAGE biography launch for autumn 2024 to mark the group's 40th anniversary, including lots of rare photos, behind-the-scenes material and plenty of exciting anecdotes.

'Afterlifelines' Track List:

Album 1

1. In The Beginning 1:31

2. End Of Illusions 3:48

3. Under A Black Crown 4:00

4. Afterlife 3:45

5. Dead Man's Eyes 3:24

6. Mortal 4:04

7. Toxic Waves 3:36

8. Waterwar 3:42

9. Justice Will be Mine 4:35

10. Shadow World 3:22

11. Life Among The Ruins 4:06

Album 2

01. Cold Desire 3.59

02. Root Of Our Evil 4:02

03. Curse The Night 3:34

04. One World 4:24

05. It's All Too Much 5:11

06. Dying To Live 4:51

07. The Flood 3:56

08. Lifelines 9:54

09. Interlude 2:43

10. In The End 3:23

