Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again

Michael Angulia | 01-04-2024
Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk started the new year by taking to social media to break the sad news to fans that the band has once again broken up.

The had been expected to announce rescheduled dates for their Public Service Announcement reunion tour that was canceled after frontman Zack de la Rocha ruptured his Achilles tendon during a concert in Chicago.

Wilk shared an update on Instagram sharing the bad news that the band is over and they will not be rescheduling those dates. He said, "I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don't want to string people or myself along any further.

"So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future...I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was...

"Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us."

News > Rage Against the Machine

