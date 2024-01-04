Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk started the new year by taking to social media to break the sad news to fans that the band has once again broken up.
The had been expected to announce rescheduled dates for their Public Service Announcement reunion tour that was canceled after frontman Zack de la Rocha ruptured his Achilles tendon during a concert in Chicago.
Wilk shared an update on Instagram sharing the bad news that the band is over and they will not be rescheduling those dates. He said, "I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don't want to string people or myself along any further.
"So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future...I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was...
"Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us."
Rage Against The Machine To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, RATM Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single 'Gossip'
Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer
News > Rage Against the Machine
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again- Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album- more
AC/DC's Chris Slade Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose- Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend- more
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again
Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album
Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary
Megadeth Release Fan-Focused Digital Collectables (NFTS)
Totally Tubular Festival: 80's New Wave Tour Coming This Summer
Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Tour Dates
Jelly Roll Delivering 'Halfway To Hell' This Month
Second Shooter Launching Tour As Debut Album Arrives