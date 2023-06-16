The Offspring Release 'Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace' Limited-Edition 15th-Anniversary Reissue

Cover art

(UMe) The Offspring are thrilled to release the special limited-edition 15th-anniversary reissue package of their acclaimed record, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, out now via Round Hill Records/UMe.



Available for the first time on vinyl in many years, this special edition of the album features a bonus 45 with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022, re-imagined artwork on the cover, and art lithos for each song. A digital version of the record, which features new animated artwork, is available now on streaming services.

At the time of release, Rise and Fall, Rage And Grace cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and went to #4 on Top Alternative Albums in the U.S., along with reaching #3 in Japan, #3 in Australia, #4 in Canada, and #6 in France. In addition, "You're Gonna Go Far Kid," the band's #1 most streamed track with over 1.9 billion global streams across streaming services, is featured on the album. To this day, it continues to be one of the band's most illustrious records, and the RIAA recently awarded it a Gold Certification.

Off the heels of a SOLD-OUT European tour, The Offspring are currently gearing up for the U.S. leg of their Let The Bad Times Roll Tour, featuring special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour will kick off on August 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, making stops across the U.S. in Irvine, Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis, and more before wrapping up in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on September 3.

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, The Offspring have garnered a reputation for its unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 90's with the release of their album Smash, which sold over 11 million copies. Following that, they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level. Throughout their career, they've sold over 40 million albums, toured arenas, and built a massive fan base globally. The group is also currently working on new music.

