Rage Deliver 'Cold Desire'

German metal band Rage have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Cold Desire," which comes from their forthcoming studio album 'Afterlifelines' that is due out March 29, 2024.
Freeman Promotions sent over these details: 'Afterlifelines,' is a double album that will consist of a total of 21 songs, including an intro, interlude, and outro. Remarkably, the two records feature different musical approaches. Singer and bassist Peavy Wagner explains:
"The first album is called 'Afterlife' and comprises songs that we recorded as a trio, while the material on the second album 'Lifelines' also includes classical orchestral arrangements."
Peavy Wagner and his two band mates, Jean Bormann (guitar) and Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos (drums), have cut more than 94 minutes of new RAGE music, including what Wagner calls a "20-minute grand finale". To sweeten the wait for the album release, Steamhammer / SPV will launch three lead singles from the new album starting in January 2024.
In addition to the release of the double album, RAGE invites fans to join them on their extensive 2024 world tour, with shows and festival appearances in Canada, Japan, and European countries such as Germany, Austria, Greece, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Spain and Scandinavia. Added to the bargain, Peavy Wagner has already announced a major RAGE biography launch for autumn 2024 to mark the group's 40th anniversary, including lots of rare photos, behind-the-scenes material, and plenty of exciting anecdotes.
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again
Rage Announce Double album 'Afterlifelines'
Rhonda Vincent To Headline Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights At The Ryman
The Offspring Release 'Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace' Limited-Edition 15th-Anniversary Reissue
Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert- Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup- more
Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup- Journey And Cheap Trick Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, MO's True/False Film Fest
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert
Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup
Rat Scabies Reuniting With The Damned For U.S. Tour
Fall Out Boy Recruit NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler For 'So Much (for) Stardust' Video
Def Leppard Expand 'Pyromania' For 40th Anniversary
Paul McCartney Says 'WTF' To Foreigner Not Being In Rock Hall
August Burns Red, Skillet, and Nothing More Lead Capulet Fest Lineup