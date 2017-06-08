Warbeast Announce New Album 'Enter The Arena'

Frontman Bruce Corbitt had this to say, "We recorded Enter The Arena exactly a decade after we formed Warbeast," notes vocalist . "The nucleus and founding members of this band [guitarist Scott Shelby, drummer Joey Gonzalez, and Corbitt] provided the essential veteran leadership that was vital for us to reach our goal of creating our magnum opus.

"The three of us also contributed our unique individual styles to guarantee that we still sound like Warbeast. But with the addition of our two newest members - guitarist Drew Shoup and bassist Lyric Ferchaud - who I call the 'Youngbloods,' it was like adding a breath-of-fresh-air to our chemistry.

"We definitely sound like a well-oiled-machine on this album. So get prepared for the upcoming onslaught of pure, fresh, and quintessential Texas thrash!"



Shelby added, "Enter The Arena is WARBEAST at its finest in performance, writing and tone quality. I'm confident that it will please any rivethead out there! I believe it's mine and our best work to date."



Enter The Arena Tracklisting:

1. Centuries Of Poisoned Soil

2. Punishment For Gluttony

3. Orchestration Of Violence

4. Maze Of The Minotaur

5. Hitchhiker

6. Chemicals Consuming

7. Enter The Arena

8. The Scalping

9. Conjuration With The Devil

10. Ancient Hate